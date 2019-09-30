By Charles Agwam, Bauchi

Bauchi Command of the Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested suspected impostor of Governor Bala Mohammed and two other alleged impostors who claimed to be personal assistants of the governor.

Parading the suspects at the Bauchi Command on Monday, the Bauchi Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani told newsmen that the suspects who impersonated Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, defrauded unsuspecting members of the public the sum of N37 million under the pretext of payment for 2019 Hajj pilgrimage.

The suspects, Sukni Zakka and Illyasu Ibrahim acted as the governor and personal assistant to the governor, while one Mukaila Ahmed served as their accomplice. “On 28th September, at about 11:30 am, based on intelligence, Bauchi Command operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder arrested 3 suspects namely; Sukni Zakka 39 years old, Iliyasu Ibrahim 33 years old and Mukaila Mohammed 29 years old, all of Dangi/Kanam local government of Plateau State.

“They had impersonated the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed and defrauded one Abdullahi Abubakar of the same address, the sum of N37 million in the name of payment for 2019 Hajj pilgrimage through Bauchi State government. “During their dubious phone interviews, the impostor PA lured his unsuspecting victims and defrauded them by putting a call to the impostor governor which in return answered the call and assured them of Hajj slots,” he said.

The Commissioner said the Command recovered exhibits, including charms from the suspects. “Exhibit recovered include; 26 international passports, picture of governor Bala Mohammed, application forms for Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and a cache of charms. “Suspects confessed to having committed the offence and are giving useful information to the Police,” he added