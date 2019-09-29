Breaking News
Police arrest notorious cult leaders in Bariga, Lagos

Detectives from the  Bariga Police Station in Lagos State  have arrested one Osonye Henrise, 24, a  kingpin of ‘Aiye’ Confraternity at Idumota Church Street, Bariga, for attempting to kill one Bosiga at Araromi Street, Bariga.Policeman, cow

The Lagos State Public Relations Officer (PPRO) , DSP Bala Elkana, stated this  to newsmen on Sunday.

According to Elkana, the suspect is believed to be the second-in-command to one Adekunle Adesanya , a.k.a. “Idon Tei” that was killed on Sept. 24, 2019 at Edo Evans Street, Bariga.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court,” the DSP said.

He also said that one Babatunde Fadairo, 22, alleged to have led five others to kill one Ahmed Saul, 32, with a stone at new garage had been arrested by the Bariga Police Station.

“The suspect is a known ‘Eiye’ Confraternity stalwart while the deceased was an ‘Aiye’ Confraternity capon.

“Investigation is ongoing,  and the suspect will soon be charged to court,” Elkana said in a statement. (NAN)

