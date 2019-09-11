Police arrest man for allegedly robbing, killing own brother in Ekiti

The police in Ekiti have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly killing his own brother.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Amba Asuquo, who announced this in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, said that the suspect also stole a motorcycle belonging to his victim.

Asuquo spoke while parading the alleged killer and 24 other suspects for various criminal offences at the police headquarters.

The commissioner alleged that the suspect, who hailed from Jege in Kogi, killed his brother with a knife and a long screw driver on Aug. 29.

He said the suspect with three others now at large invaded the victim’s house at Abe Cocoa area, Okeila, and stabbed him to death.

After allegedly killing the victim, the commissioner said the suspect went away with his Bajaj motorbike marked Ekiti ADK 100 UJ.

He said that the knife and long screw driver as well as the motorcycle had been recovered from the suspect.

“They hit him in the stomach and pierced his intestine when his wife and children were not at home,” he said.

Asuquo also alleged that the attackers drove a long screw driver into the deceased’s skull while struggling to rob him of the motorcycle.

Also recounting to newsmen how his brother was killed, the suspect, who decribed his brother as stingy, said he only hired his friends to help him collect money from the victim.

“I did not really follow them inside the room, but upon realising that my brother had been stabbed and was shouting , I then rushed in and wanted to rescue him but he bit me and chopped off my finger.

“The guys later came to my house to attack me. They wanted to sell the motorcycle, I resisted it. I was thinking of coming to the police to report when I was arrested with the motorcycle,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command also paraded a 20- year-old, who with five other suspected armed robbers, invaded some hostels at Iworoko Ekiti on Aug. 25 and in the process injured one Bello Ayodele Habeeb.

The suspect and other members of his gang were said to be dressed in army camouflage during the robbery operation.

NAN reports that the command had set up a unit of “Operation Puff Adder” and had reorganised its Special Anti Robbery Squad as part of efforts to make the state safe for all.