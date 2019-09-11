Police arrest 58 suspects over kidnapping, other criminal offences

The Police on Wednesday said they have arrested 58 suspects for various alleged criminal offences in different parts of the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, said this at a news briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery, car theft, unlawful possession of weapons, murder and “one chance” operations in different parts of the country.

Mba said the police operatives recovered a total of 18 Ak47 riffles, 1,233 rounds of live Ak47 ammunition, nine pump action and five single barrel rifles from the different suspected gang members.

The FPRO said other items recovered included one automatic pistol, one hand grenade and a total of 53 live cartridges.

According to him, among the suspects are members of the gang that kidnapped three Ahmadu Bello University students on the Abuja – Kaduna expressway,

“We also have the syndicate that masterminded the kidnap of a lawmaker in Kaduna State as well as the syndicates that carried out the kidnap of the Turkish expatriates in Kwara.

“We also have a group of armed robbers who operate largely in Rivers camouflaging to be members of the Nigerian Legion.

“Among the suspects are also “one chance” syndicates who specialise in robbing by picking up passengers in FCT metropolis and robbing them while on transit,” he said.

Mba said among the suspects were the notorious kidnap syndicate, well branded in Taraba, who had carried out several kidnap activities in that state.

According to him, also among the suspects is a Cameroonian lady who lured a male Nigerian into a hotel, spiked his drinks and stole his car.

He said police operatives went after the lady after the man got back to his senses and reported the matter to the police.

Mba said the suspect and her cohorts were traced to Auchi where they had sold the car.

He added that police operatives later traced them to Jos as they tried to exit the country .

He said that one of the gang members, whose Golf Car was used to conceal weapons in a specially built compartment hidden under the dashboard, was arrested.

The FPRO said that a thorough investigation had shown that prima facie cases of kidnapping, homicide, armed robbery and unlawful possession of weapons had been established against them.

“Taking a clue from the incident involving the young man who gave a ride to the ladies, took them to his hotel, and eventually got himself drugged before his car was stolen, citizens must be weary of companies they keep.

“The police are using this medium to call on Nigerians to desist from giving ride to persons they don’t know, or allow themselves to be given a ride by persons they don’t know.

“When you are in a public place, in night clubs, plane, train or public transport, avoid accepting drinks, chewing gums, food and all kinds of edibles from persons you don’t know.

“You could easily be drugged and once you are out of your state of mind, you can easily be robbed, kidnapped, raped or dealt with in any criminal way,” he said.

Mba said the suspects would be arraigned in court accordingly.