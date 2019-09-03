Police arrest 1,154 suspected kidnappers in 8 months — IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said yesterday that 1,154 suspected kidnappers were arrested across the country between January and August.

Adamu, who made the disclosure during the South-West Geopolitical Zone Security Summit held in Ibadan, said 147 of the arrests were made in the South-West.

He said 837 victims of kidnapping were rescued with 106 of such achieved in the South-west.

He further said: “Between January and August, a total of 552 murder suspects were arrested with 66 such arrests effected in the South-west. 2,015 armed robbery suspects were arrested with 363 of the figure arrested in the zone.

“1,183 suspected cultists were napped, out of which 425 were arrested in the zone. In relation to recovery, 1,356 firearms of various calibre and descriptions were recovered in various intelligence-led operations by the Police, with 277 of such recoveries made in the South-west.

“Similarly, 21,300 ammunition of various descriptions and calibre were recovered with the highest number of 5,270 ammunition recovered from criminal syndicates in the zone.

“Also, 1,541 stolen vehicles were recovered across the country, with 482 of such recoveries in South-west,” he stated.

The IGP said the police, in recent months, have developed capacity and demonstrated the requisite professional zeal.

He, however, said there were isolated cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in the South-west, particularly along Benin-Ore-Lagos highway and across Ondo State.

He said the current operations of the police and other security agencies across the country, particularly along Niger- Kogi- FCT -Kaduna -Katsina and Zamfara state have been successful.

