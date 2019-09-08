Police arrest 11 suspected cultists, robbers in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

Eleven suspects, among them members of Eiye confraternities and robbery gangs were arrested weekend in Ikorodu, Bariga and Akoka areas of Lagos by Nigeria Police.

Recovered from the suspects were arms and ammunition, including battle axes, knives among other dangerous weapons.

One of the arrests involved two suspected leaders of the Eiye confraternity that have been fomenting trouble in Imota area of Ikorodu. The suspects: Emmanuel Chinonso, 21, and Thomas Israel, 20, were apprehended by operatives of Operation Crush attached to Imota Division, in Igbalu community, Ikorodu, at about 9 am on Saturday, with the recovery of two battle-axes, knife and one beret belonging to Eiye confraternity.

During interrogation, police said that the suspects confessed to being leaders of the Eiye cult group and gave information which led to the arrest of seven other suspected members of their group whose identities were given as Ariyo Omonuga, 25; Oyerinde Omoniyi, 23; Adelaja Opeyemi, 28; Hassan Babatunde,26; Sodiq Babatunde, 24; Sodiq Oladire, 22; and Shakiru Liasu, 18.

Also read:

Investigation according to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, was still ongoing, at the end of which the suspects would be charged to court.

Robbery suspects.

Similarly, one Daniel Okorie, 29, was weekend arrested following a failed attempt to steal a white Paragon bus parked in a compound at Akoka area of the state.

Also arrested was a suspected robbery gang, Francis Aiyekomologbon. He was arrested by policemen from Bariga division, while allegedly robbing one Damilare Ismaila of his phone and other valuables.

The suspects, according to Bala, “ confessed to the commission of the crimes. The investigation is ongoing and they will be charged to Court”.

Vanguard