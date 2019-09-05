Police arraign woman for impersonating AEDC staff, selling stolen metres

The police on Thursday in Abuja arraigned a 47-year-old woman, Zipporah Kure, in a Dutse Grade 1 Area Court for allegedly impersonating a staff of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and selling stolen metres.

Kure, who resides in Garam village, near Bwari town, is charged with Criminal Breach of Trust, cheating, impersonation and possession of prepaid metres, suspected to be stolen.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Idowu Ojo, told the court that the matter was reported at the Bwari Police station by Ms Esther Adetona.

Ojo said that the defendant in May 2018, approached and paraded herself as a staff of the AEDC, and sold six stolen metres for N210,000.

The prosecution also said that during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of the metres she provided.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322, 319 and 348 of the Penal Code.

The President of the Court, Mr Suleiman Mohammed, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with a surety in like sum.

He adjourned the matter until Sept.9, for hearing. (NAN)

Vanguard