The police on Friday arraigned three fake prophets who allegedly defrauded an applicant of N100,000, at a Magistrates’ Court in Asaba, Delta State.

The trio – John Ifeokochukwu (25), Uchenna Obinna (36,) and Mr. Ifeanyi Udenwoke (31) – were arraigned on a one-count charge of fraud.

The prosecution counsel, Mrs Rachael Offor, told the court that defendants committed the offence on Sept.ember 14, at the Prescott Hotel in Asaba.

Offor alleged that the defendants told the complainant, Miss Loveth Isibor, that they were prophets with powers to deliver her from any afflictions.

She said the offence was punishable under sections 516 and 419 of the Criminal Code Cap C21 Vol, laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

After the charges were read to the accused persons, they pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs Edith Anumodu, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Anumodu adjourned the case till October 15 for definite hearing. (NAN)

Vanguard News