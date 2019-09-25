Breaking News
Translate

Police arraign lawyer for threatening to kill Sen. Kashamu,1 other

On 3:41 pmIn Newsby

A 30-year-old lawyer, Bayo Adedokun,  on Wednesday appeared in an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly threatening to kill Sen. Buruji Kashamu and Alhaji Muniru Ogunleyetwo over a land disagreement.

Sen. Buruji Kasamu

Adedokun, whose address was not given, is charged with four counts of conspiracy, attempted murder, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Steven Molo told the court that the defendant committed the offence in August at Ogombo village in Eti-Osa area of Lagos.

He said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 56(a), 168(d), 230(1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate O.O. Oshin admitted the defendant to bail on self-recognition and ordered him to deposit his certificate of Call to Bar to the court.

Oshin adjourned the case until Nov. 14 for mention.

Source: NAN

 

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.