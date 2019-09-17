Breaking News
Police arraign 25-year-old man for defiling toddler

A 25-year-old Ifeanyi Obekwe, who allegedly defiled a toddler on Tuesday, appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is charged with defilement and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 9, at about 10.05p.m., at Ilaje community, Ebute Meta West.

Uwadione told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 134 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 134 prescribes two years sentence for convicted offender.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 16 for mention. (NAN)

