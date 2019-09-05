Travelling by road is getting more exciting to and from Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital, following the recent inauguration of a new outlet by market leader, Peace Mass Transit (PMT) Ltd.



The new park, located around the oil mill area, brings to two, PMT active business locations within the Garden City.

It is on 320b Aba Road, Oil mill, by Eleme junction; beside Zenith Bank, and is meant to complement the main terminal at the Rumuola area.

The new depot is particularly accessible to travellers in and around the Eleme axis, Obigbo, Eleme, international airport, and the general outer Port Harcourt area.

It is already up and running, with a lot of excited travellers taking full advantage. PMT

“God can answer prayers, even in special circumstances,” said Mrs Mary John, a Calabar bound passenger who lives in Obigbo. “Can you imagine: I used to travel first down all the way to Rumuola, to connect my journey home; it was so stressful. But now, I can travel fresh and faster after commuting just for 10 minutes from my Obigbo residence to get here”, she explained.

“The traffic situation in Port Harcourt makes this new park particularly desirable; you can now get on with your journey quicker, especially with the bad highway”. John Amachiri, Abuja-bound passenger said.

But Executive Director of Operations PMT, Ifeanyi Enete, commended the quality of work at the new park, urging passengers and staff alike to take full advantage of the modern facilities and services on offer.

“We do all these for our passengers; we need them to travel in relative comfort”, he said. And we need to take care of these facilities because replacement is costly.

Services at the Oilmill Park, as in all others, are fully automated.

Vanguard