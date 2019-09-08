Plea for pardon: Resign now, PDP tells Buhari

Urges judiciary to uphold justice

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday said having reviewed the video of the media interview by the Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, President Muhammadu Buhari should immediately vacate his seat following the alleged admission that he (Buhari) does not possess a West African Examination Council, WAEC, certificate, “contrary to his claims and disposition before the law.”

The party stated on Sunday in a press conference addressed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

According to the publicity scribe, the PDP “mocks the Buhari Presidency for pushing out the video wherein the Minister pleaded with Nigerians to pardon President Buhari over his false WAEC certificate claims.

“PDP notes the deliberate ploy of Alhaji Lai Mohammed to appeal to sentiments, seeing that Mr President had failed to defend himself before the Presidential petition tribunal.

“The party berates the Buhari Presidency for believing that in pushing the video into the public space, it could influence the mind of the tribunal to bend the law after solid evidence have been presented before it against President Buhari.”

The text of the press conference further stated: “The PDP holds that the pronouncement and appeal for pardon issued by the government’s spokesperson, who is also a lawyer, is a direct guilt plea, which cannot save President Buhari from the course of justice in this matter.

“From the official pronouncement by the Minister on a national television, it is no longer in dispute before all Nigerians that President Buhari does not possess the educational certificate he claimed in the affidavit he deposed to in his Presidential nomination form.

“In this latest shenanigan, President Buhari and his handlers ought to have known that the law, which the judiciary is bound to uphold, is a respecter of no man.

“The PDP reminds President Buhari of how his Presidency vehemently applied the law in similar circumstance to remove a head of an arm of government; a situation, which renders his plea for pardon a complete nullity before the law.

“The PDP holds that if President Buhari indeed seeks for pardon from Nigerians, he should do the needful by toeing the path of honour and vacating the Presidential seat without further delay.

“It is disheartening that President Buhari and his All Progressives Congress, APC, would put our nation through the troubles of legal hassles when they knew all the while that they were building something on nothing.”

Vanguard