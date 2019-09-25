Plateau NUJ organises medical outreach for members

No fewer than 100 Journalists on Wednesday benefited from a free medical outreach organised by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau Council as part of its efforts to ensure the well being of the practitioners.

Mr. Paul Jatau, chairman of the council, said the outreach was part of activities to celebrate the union’s annual Press Week.

Jatau said the rigorous schedules of journalists required them to be physically and mentally fit to discharge their duties effectively.

” We had a walk earlier in the morning to keep fit, relax and interact with colleagues from different organisations. It is a period for us to chart ways on how to address challenges in our profession.

” We are organising a novelty match on Saturday and also have a colloquium to be delivered by Dakkas Dakkas, a professor of Law,” he said.

Mrs. Jennifer Yarima, the chairperson of National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in Plateau, said that the week was to further equip journalists with skills to feed the public with the right information.

Yarima said the theme of the colloquium ‘Insecurity in Nigeria and Agitations for Restructuring’ was to proffer solutions on charting ways to shore up development in the society.

“We want to use the platform to harmonise, sanitise and ensure stability in the society for our growth,” she said.

Mr. Vina Theo-Adams, a reporter with Plateau Radio Television Corporation(PRTV), said the line up of events for the week was enriching and would foster cordial relationship among reporters in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newsmen were screened for various eye ailments by ophthalmologists and were given the appropriate medication, free of charge.

They also had their blood pressure measured by the outreach personnel, for free, as reported by NAN.

