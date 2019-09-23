Plateau community witnesses fresh attack, calls for improved security

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Barely two days after the Irigwe and Fulanis in Bassa local government area of Plateau State signed a peace document to give room for peace and peaceful co-existence in the local government area, fresh attack in Hukke community of the local government has claimed three lives, had residents told Vanguard in Jos.

Bassa has been one of the flashpoint Councils in the Plateau North Senatorial zone and the State Peace Building Agency had just last Saturday facilitated a forum where the natives and Fulani met to dialogue and assure of their commitment to give peace a chance.

Although the State Police Command had confirm the incident through its Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Tyopev that, “Yes. There was an attack in Bassa,” there were no details at the time of this report as the PPRO added, “The details shall be sent to you soonest, please.”

However, Lawrence Zongo who is the Spokesman of Miango Youths Development Association, (an umbrella organization for youths of the affected area) told Vanguard, “Today 23/09/2019 by 8:15 am, Fulani herdsmen killed three people in Hukke Village of Miango District, Bassa LGA of Plateau State.

“Two women and a community Leader were killed. The attack was a surprise to us after we agreed to accept peace process by the Plateau State Peace Building Agency last Saturday. Names of the decease are; Mrs Ladi Wuh, 45 years, Mrs Laraba Audu, 36 years old (deaf), Eld. Musa Yevuh 40 years community leader of Hukke.

“The suspected Fulani herdsmen who came for the attack are from Funture village of Bassa Local Government Area. We will continue to be peaceful & law abiding but government should be more responsible in protecting live and property of rural communities.”

The Director General of the State Peace Building Agency, Joseph Lengmang who was optimistic about a more peaceful Bassa local government area could not be reached for comment at the time of this report as calls put across to his known phone number were not picked neither did the SMS sent received a reply.

Vanguard