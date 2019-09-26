P&ID’s $9.6bn scam: Magu may be axed

Soni Daniel – Abuja

Despite exposing the suspects in the botched Process and Industrial Development gas processing and supply contract, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, may not withstand the renewed plots by his traducers to get him out of his exalted position.

The renewed attempts to remove him, according to competent sources, stem from steps he has taken to expose the shenanigans involved in the botched controversial contract, which resulted in a princely $9.6 billion fine against Nigeria.

One of the sources told Vanguard last night that the principal actors in the illegal deal who were in the previous administration and their sympathizers in the present system, are very ‘upset’ with Magu for exposing the fraudsters and activities behind the deal, which has the potential to deprive them of sharing the huge booty.

Magu to Adoke: Present yourself for trial after book lies

The source pointed out that the arrowheads of Magu’s removal are latching on the fact that he is overdue for the mandatory leadership training at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS,) and must unfailingly proceed for the course.

Besides, Magu’s opponents have also argued that under the new law passed by the last National Assembly, he is not qualified to remain as the substantive chairman of the EFCC, having not reached the prescribed post of Assistant Inspector-General of Police. He is currently a Commissioner of Police

The plotters, who have allegedly penciled down two senior Northern police officers to replace Magu, have also brought to the fore the fact that he should no longer be represented for confirmation the third time having failed to clinch same after two failed attempts based on what they call ‘adverse security reports’.

Unlike the previous attempts to remove and send him to NIPSS, which failed largely due to the intervention of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has often presented him to his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, as an incorruptible public officer, the plotters have now successfully precipitated a seeming row between him and the number two citizen by claiming that Magu is planning to probe Osinbajo over the National Social Investment Programme.

Magu’s men might have innocently played into the hands of his enemies when one of his staff spoke in Kaduna at an event organized by HEDA and made reference to the fact that there was corruption in some national programmes and that the agency would ensure that it is stamped out.

However, while the spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, who represented his boss at the event, did not specifically made reference to Vice President Osinbajo, the enemies have already drawn the VP’s attention to the statement, forcing the Office of the National Social Investment Programme to issue a statement that the Vice President is not involved in the approval and disbursement of funds given for the NSIP.

On his part, the Vice President has opted to waive his immunity to defend his image over claims that he was involved in some form of abuse of office, so as to clear his hard-earned image.

When Vanguard contacted Mr.Tony Amokeodo, the Special Assistant to Ibrahim on Media to the EFCC boss,, he declined to comment on the matter, saying that his boss was currently in the United Kingdom as part of the Federal Government delegation to argue the $9.6 billion judgement case against the country by P&ID.

“I don’t have any comment on the matter as my boss is the only one, who can speak on all the issues you have raised,” the media aide said.