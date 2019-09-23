P&ID: FG legal team brainstorms in London 

A day after arriving London, the Nigerian legal team held a strategic review session with their foreign counterpart in the team and reviewed its strategies with a view to presenting a solid new case before the London Commercial and Arbitration court on Thursday.

The Nigerian team, which is led by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, met the Nigerian High Commission in London for hours and exchanged legal notes and how best to proceed with the case in view of emerging information regarding P&ID in Nigeria.

The Federal Government delegation, which so includes the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, the Inspector General of Police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, took time off to brief international media organisations among them, Reuters and the Financial Times.

A statement by the Media Adviser to Malami, Dr Umar Gwandu and made available to Vanguard last night said: “We had meeting with our local and international legal team in the high commission in London where we take briefings from the teams in Nigeria and UK for the purpose of developing strategies targeted at setting aside the award.

“The meeting started at around 6 pm and concluded at around 11 pm yesterday being 22nd September 2019.

“We had series of press sensitisation engagements today with Reuters and financial times among others where we elaborate on the antecedents relating to the contract and entertained questions from the media,” the media aide said.

Nigeria is expected to file a new pleading before the court drawing its attention to the fact that P&ID had been convicted for fraud and its assets forfeited to the federal government.

Based on that, the legal team is likely to press for the revocation of the $9.6 billion earlier granted the company by the court.