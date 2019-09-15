…Announce Sadiq as Executive Director

By Boluwaji Obahopo

A non-governmental Organization, Participation Initiative for Behavioural Change in Development (PIBCID), has announced Mrs Halima Sadiq as the Acting Executive Director of the Organisation.

Mrs Sadiq’s appointment followed the resignation of Mrs Gift Owonipa.

PIBCID Board of Director Chairman, Mohammed Usman, made the announcement in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Lokoja.

Dr. Usman said a letter on the transition in the organisation had been transmitted to Kogi state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development which has the statutory obligation of registering and coordinating NGOs operating in the state.

He revealed that efforts were in top gear to celebrate PIBCID’s 10th year anniversary in the state and enjoined its partners, government agencies, other NGOs and communities to take note of the transition, for enhanced partnership and cooperation.

He also called for increased sensitisation and awareness to communities to reduce incidences of violence, thuggery in the November 16 governorship election in the state.

“The violent disruption of the PDP primary by gunmen last Tuesday was a clear demonstration of the fact that the coast was not yet clear for a peaceful conduct of the exercise.”

He said that efforts should be intensified not to disenfranchise the electorates, especially at the grassroots, hence the need for intensified sensitization and proper security arrangement to address possible resurgence of violence before, during and after the election.

The board chairman urged all stakeholders, the politicians the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Security Agencies Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the electorate to work together towards achieving a free, fair and peaceful election.

He said that PIBCID as Local Rights partners with ActionAid Nigeria, National Democratic Institute (NDI) and Enough is Enough (EIE), in synergy with other Civil Society Organisations, was committed to the conduct of a peaceful and credible gubernatorial election in the state.

“Our values at PIBCID which determine our interventions with the people and communities are integrity, transparency, accountability, equity, Justice, fairness and team spirit.

“These have greatly influenced our focus on Women’s rights, Good Governance, Education, Food and Agriculture, Human Security in Conflict emergencies and Health.

“We can confidently say that our organisation has made significant strides in evolving new initiatives and sustenance of existing platforms and projects in our various interventions among the communities.”

