PHOTOS: Refuse takes over streets of Ado Ekiti 

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti, a fast growing metropolis and the capital of Ekiti State, is fast gaining notoriety among the inhabitants as a dirty City.

Ado-Ekiti, home to three tertiary institutions: Ekiti State University, Afe Babalola University and the Federal Polytechnic, with a projected population of 545,447, is currently looking untidy as a result of poor management of solid wastes generated by residents.

The medians on all the major roads, where the refuse collectors used as refuse points are filled with uncollected refuse bags of various types and some had already tipped over to the roads.

Refuse collection points in all the major streets in the ancient city have been abandoned with heaps of refuse obstructing traffic in some areas, while some of the decomposing wastes are already seeping out poisonous gases.

Some of the major areas where the heaps of refuse were dumped indiscriminately and unattended to are, Okeyimi, Irona, Isato, Ijigbo,Oja Bisi, Mathew, to mention but a few.

In Matthew street and Irona-Ben Folarin junction, the waste receptacles were not seen at the collection points and this made people to dispose their refuse carelessly on the collection spot.

The story was the same at Oja Bisi and Ajilosun as market women carelessly placed waste on the floor of the waste bin.

The story was not different at Okeyinmi and Old garage, where waste have been swept to major roads and drainages by flood.

Some residents who spoke with Vanguard expressed disatisfaction with the development which they said was an eyesore.

Vanguard gathered that shortage of communal bins may have forced the people to resort to dumping refuse in unauthorized places across the streets.

Residents claimed that the Ekiti State Waste Management Board had failed in it’s responsibility as most of the refuse points were often abandoned for weeks without being cleared.

Speaking with Vanguard, a trader in Oja Bisi, Okesha area of the state capital, Mrs. Funmi Adebayo, expressed concern over the delay in clearing the refuse, urging government to pay more attention to environmental management through its agency responsible for waste disposal due to it’s social and health implications.

When contacted, the state Commissioner for environment Hon. Olugbenga Agbeyo said Government was already working on house to house waste collection to address the situation

