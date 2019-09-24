PHOTOS: Buhari, other world leaders debate at UNGA

President Muhammadu Buhari and other world leaders addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Nigeria’s
Cross-section of delegates during the General Debates of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the head of the Zimbabwean delegation attending the General Debates of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama being decorated with a pin by the Kenyan Foreign Minister during the General Debates of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
From left: Minister of Environment, Dr.Muhammad Mahmood; South African Foreign MinisterLindiwe Sisulu; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq and other members of the Nigerian delegation to the General Debates of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
Vice President Muhammad Jusuf Kalla at the head of the Indonesian delegation to the General Debates of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
From left: President Muhammadu Buhari; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Deputy Permanent UN Representative, Amb Samson Itegboje; Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi and President Yoisouf of Niger Republic during the General Debates of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon (l) among other eminent persons with some delegations observing during the General Debates of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
The Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed exchanges jokes with the Wife of the American President, Mrs Melania Trump as the American President addressed delegates to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York
The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido exchanging pleasantries with President Muhammadu while Nassarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule and the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama watched during the General Debates of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York
Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed (l) and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (3r) discussing while President Muhammadu Buhari (sitting) and other senior officials of the Nigerian delegation watched during the General Debates of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York
President Muhammadu Buhari (l); President Yossouf of Niger Republic (r) and members of the Nigerian and Nigerien delegations applauding as the UN Secretary-General delivered his address during the General Debates of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
President Donald Trump of the United State addressing delegates during the General Debates of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
President Muhammadu Buhari addressing the summit during the General Debates of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
The Secretary-General of the UN, António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres addressing delegates delegations during the General Debates of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
President of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, Prof. Tijjani Muhhamad-Bande flanked by the UN Secretary-General António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres (l) and the UN Under-Secretary-General for General Assembly Conference Management, Mr. Movses Abelian as he declares open discussions during the General Debates of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
