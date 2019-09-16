PHOTO: Buhari receives S/African President’s Special Envoy

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the South African President’s Special Envoy, Mr Jeff Radebe, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Special Envoy, who was accompanied by South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby J. Moroe, arrived the State House at about 2.15p.m, and moved straight to the president’s office.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa had last week decided to dispatch the Special Envoys to Nigeria and six other African countries mostly affected by the xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals including Nigerians in his country.

Vanguard News.