EVEN with police arrest of Gracious David West, the prime suspect of serial killing of women in Rivers state, stakeholders have prescribed necessary precautions to guard women against possible further attacks.

Stakeholders in their cautions yesterday charged young women who have been most vulnerable to the killings to ensure, at all times, that a third party knows when and where they hang out or do business with acquaintances or persons hardly known to their relatives or friends.

President, Rotary Club of Nigeria, Port Harcourt North, Blessing Michael, in her advice said, “Women should be cautious. Wherever they are going, they should make sure the next person knows. They should as much as possible limit business or social dealings for now.

“Let your instinct guide you. If you get to the premises, make sure its a public place and stay within sight. Don’t go to enclosed stream with any boy for no reason, even if its a private house. Discontinue suspicious business or social engagement. Nothing is worth your life.”

Olu Aluko, in his advice, said, “Particularly for young girls and women, take pictures of any vehicle, and the driver, of any car and send it to somebody before your journey starts. It is added protection and prevention against those that want to perpetrate crime”

On the vexed notion that victims of the reported serial killings were prostitutes, Rotarian Michael said, “Nobody has proven that those girls were prostitutes. In this part of the world, every girl seems to be tagged a prostitute. Assuming they are prostitutes, does it mean that they should be killed? Do they deserve to die”?

She said the Rotary Club of Nigeria, Port Harcourt North, District 9141 would further embark on public enlightenment to educate young and single ladies to be cautious in their dealings with people, especially unknown persons, in order to safeguard their lives.

