Performing at PANAFEST-USA, another big step for my career- MC Chido

By Ayo Onikoyi

US-based recording and performing artiste, Idam Chidozie Okoro, better known as MC Chido is currently excited about the dimension is music career is assuming.

The singer, who was the cynosure of all eyes at the just concluded Pan African Festival USA (PANAFEST-USA) where he thrilled the audience with electrifying performance, described the move as a step in the right direction.

Speaking on how he felt performing at such festival that had over a thousand audience, the Afikpo, Ebonyi State-born star described the experience as mind-blowing, adding that getting on the stage to thrill and entertain his audience was something he would not take for granted.

“Performing at such gathering and being recognised as one of the hottest Nigerian music stars in the US was no doubt in recognition of many years of hard work in the entertainment industry. The event also provided a unique opportunity to educate attendees previously not exposed or familiar with African culture. I love African heritage and unity,” he said.

The festival, which is designed to showcase the rich and diverse cultures of African countries through live performances, arts, crafts, African cuisine, African fashion and African music has become one of the biggest platforms for many African rising music stars in the US.

Vanguard