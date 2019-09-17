PEPT: Youths laud governors’ support for Atiku, PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday, commended governors elected on the platform of the party for throwing their weight behind the decision of the party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to challenge the judgement of the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), at the Supreme Court, saying it was confident of victory at the apex court.

The group under the aegis of PDP South-South Youth Vanguard said the governors’ position was the best decision given what it called, the overwhelming evidence that the former Vice President did well at the poll to have been declared the winner of the February 23 Presidential election.

The PDP Governors’ Forum, it would be recalled, had in a statement on Sunday said the judgement of the tribunal stood justice on its head, and if not challenged at the apex court may constitute “a clog in the wheel of our developing democracy.”

The governors, which also said that they are hopeful that the Supreme Court will do justice to the case, had also described the ruling as a “wrong signals to our teeming youths” capable of “laying a faulty moral foundation for generations of Nigerians yet unborn.”

Commending the governors yesterday for standing behind the party and Atiku, the group, in a statement issued by its national chairman, James Efe Akpofure said that it was obvious that the governors were on the side of the people by the position they took on the matter.

“For this singular action, the PDP governors have shown that they are behind the party and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. The governors have also demonstrated their loyalty to the party, that all avenues available must be exhausted before congratulatory messages can be sent to the winner at the Supreme Court.

“The governors have also demonstrated their resolve that there is hope that the Supreme Court will look into all the loopholes neglected by the tribunal and do the right thing,” the youths said.

They further called on all party stakeholders to take a cue from the governors and go the whole hog with the party and Atiku in their bid to have the ruling upturn at the apex court.

