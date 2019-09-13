Pentecostal pastor fetes the blind, the crippled, widows in church

By Vincent Ujumadu

IT was a unique service at the Great Unshakable Christ the King Church last Sunday when the head of the church, Prophet Onyedika Igali feted hundreds of beggars, the blind, the crippled and widows, with each of them receiving cartons of noodles. Getting the less privileged persons into the church was not an easy task as officials of the church went round the state capital to pick them from the streets.

This year’s party for the less privileged was the third since Prophet Igali started the annual event. According to the man of God, God told him to care for such people and he therefore had n choice than to obey the will of God.

He said after distributing the largess to the beneficiaries that six buses were hired to go round the state capital to pick the people from their places of begging. It was gathered that some of them were even reluctant to enter the bus, apparently out of unfounded fear.

He said: “God told me to be doing this on the first Sunday of every September and we have been doing that consistently. We collect the people from various places and after the service, we take them back. It has been an exciting experience over the years and members of this congregation are always looking forward to worshiping with them.”

In addition to those that received gifts, the pastor also raised funds for paying the school fees of some indigent students whose parents could not afford to pay for them. The joy of the students knew no bounds as the amounts to cover their fees and books were handed to them.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with South East Voice thanked the pastor for remembering them every year and prayed God to continue to provide him with the resources to continue to cater for the less privileged in the society.

Malam Suleiman Abubakar, a beggar who stays at Aroma said although he was initially skeptical when he was first invited by the church, it later turned out to be a wonderful experience. “Many beggars in Awka now look forward to the first Sunday in September because the day looks like Sallah day for us. Gos will bless him and his family and I pray that he will continue to remember us in his prayers,” Abubakar said.

Also, a blind man, Mr. Okechukwu Duru prayed God to grant the pastor long life to continue to work in the Lord’s vineyard, adding that he had decided to be a regular worshiper at the church because of the love the pastor had shown to him and other persons living with disabilities. “God is using him to assist those in need and my prayer is that he will be rewarded accordingly,” he said.

Vanguard