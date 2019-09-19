By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In a bid to end serial killing of women in Rivers state, Rotary Women in Port Harcourt in partnership with other 70 women groups including African Women in Leadership Organization, AWLO, Rivers state chapter and African Women Lawyers Association, AWLA, Nigeria, Rivers state branch in the country on Wednesday organised a Peace Walk against serial killing of women in Rivers state.

The group demanded justice for the families of female victims who have been murdered by the killers within the state.

The walk was a sequel to the alleged recent killing of women in some hotels in Port Harcourt. With the dress code, ‘All Black’ which symbolises fear, mystery, death, evil, and aggression, authority, rebellion among other things, the groups came out en masse to register their grievances in the way to fish out the serial killers in the state.

Also read:

From the premises of the Nigerian Union of Journalist, NUJ at Moscow Road, Port Harcourt where the walk kicked off, the female groups in their numbers went around the city with different inscriptions including “the serial killers who called a woman prostitute should apologize. ” We demand justice and for those victims who have been killed. “We are not saved anymore”, among other things.

According to the groups, “Women should not be killed rather they should be protected from the hands of ritual killers and ensure that families of those killed get justice.

Vanguard