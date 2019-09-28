PDP will win Anambra 2021 gov election – Ambassador Oligbo

By Tony Nwankwo

The 2021 governorship election in Anambra State took a new turn, September 5, when a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stalwart from Umuoji community, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon. Amb. Barrister Vincent Ike Oligbo, donated party offices to Umuoji, Nkpor Idemili wards, a gesture he said will strengthen the grassroots mobilisation of the party for his quest to win the gubernatorial election Oligbo (Ike Edeke), who is angling to be the next elected governor of the state on the platform of the party, said, “Nigerians deserve good roads, better medical facilities, good standard of living.

The betterment of the citizens of Anambra State is my goal as the party in government here now has failed the people woefully”.

The event attracted the political elite in Anambra State including the Anambra State PDP Chairman, Hon. Sir Ndubisi Nwobu, who led the party state executives. Speaking at the event, Nwobu expressed confidence that the party will win the 2021 governorship election in the state, seeking massive support for Oligbo. He said this while inaugurating the new ward offices at Nkpor Ward I, and Nkpor Ward II, Umuoji in Idemili North Local Government Areas, asking members to seek new members as the party prepares for the 2021 gubernatorial election in the state. He implored party members to make good use of the offices for grassroots mobilisation.

Nwobu said the people were waiting for the PDP to move the state to the next level.

On the event itself, chairman, PDP Umuoji Ward, Cmrd Arinze Nweje, said it was important that events commenced at Nkpor Ward I offices at Amafor where the state chairman with his encourage commissioned the new party offices.

At Nkpor Ward II offices at Old Enugu Road, it was another successful grassroots mobilisation as the commissioning attracted passers-by, motorists and the neighbouring communities most affected were Nkpor, Ogidi and Umuoji. The train later moved to Ogidi for a PDP Idemili North Stakeholders meeting.

At Ogidi, the Idemili North PDP chairman, Chief Alex Iremeka, and his exco-members welcomed Nwobu, Oligbo and others at the Paradise Hotel, venue of the stakeholders meeting.

Responding, Nwobu (Obaka Awka), expressed appreciation of the party faithful in Idemili North for working tirelessly for the growth and strengthening of the party in the area. He implored stakeholders to ensure that they replicate the goodwill of Vincent Oligbo (Ike Edeke) by ensuring that all wards had functional party offices.

The donor, Oligbo, who was attending the party’s stakeholders meeting for the first time in Idemili North, expressed joy to be in the midst of Ndi Idemili. He expressed his happiness while also making financial donations for the running of the party at both local government and ward levels. His action elicited spontaneous response from the now energised audience who replied with donations of their own, even from those in absentia, all in a spirit to encourage.and harness resources for the running of the party at those levels.

Vanguard