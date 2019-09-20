PDP thumps up tribunal judgments on Govs. Udom, Ishaku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Gov. Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state and his Taraba counterpart, Darius Ishaku for their victories at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The party gave the commendation in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Friday in Abuja.

He described the upholding of the elections of the governors as

triumph of the collective will and aspirations of the people of the two

states as amply expressed in the March governorship elections.

He said that the spontaneous jubilations that greeted the verdict across the two states were resounding testimonies of the legitimacy and acceptance of the leadership of the governors.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was particularly happy to observe the commitment of Udom in developing Akwa Ibom.

“In Taraba, the PDP salutes Ishaku’s massive developmental stride in vital sectors, especially agriculture, education, infrastructural projects, security, among others, in spite of daunting challenges,” he said.

He added that the PDP also applauded the members of the tribunal for their courage and patriotism in delivering justice in the interest of the people.

Ologbondiyan urged the governors as well as all other officials elected and appointed on its platform to continue to render selfless services to

their people.

He said that such should be done in line with the manifesto and guiding principles of the PDP as a party committed to the wellbeing of Nigerians at all times.

