Breaking News
Translate

PDP thumps up tribunal judgments on Govs. Udom, Ishaku

On 12:55 amIn News, Politicsby

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Gov. Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state and his Taraba counterpart, Darius Ishaku for their victories at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

Kogi, Bayelsa Guber: PDP assures members of reconciliation
Kogi, Bayelsa Guber: PDP assures members of reconciliation

The party gave the commendation in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Friday in Abuja.

He described the upholding of the elections of the governors as

triumph of the collective will and aspirations of the people of the two

states as amply expressed in the March governorship elections.

Also read: Ibori fought tooth and nail with Okowa, says Otuaro

He said that the spontaneous jubilations that greeted the verdict across the two states were resounding testimonies of the legitimacy and acceptance of the leadership of the governors.

Ologbondiyan said that the  PDP was particularly happy to observe the commitment of Udom in developing Akwa Ibom.

“In Taraba, the PDP salutes  Ishaku’s massive developmental stride in vital sectors, especially agriculture, education, infrastructural projects, security, among others, in spite of daunting challenges,” he said.

He added that the PDP also applauded the members of the tribunal for their courage and patriotism in delivering justice in the interest of the people.

Ologbondiyan  urged the governors as well as all other officials elected and appointed on its platform to continue to render selfless services to

their people.

He said that such should be done in line with the manifesto and guiding principles of the PDP as a party committed to the wellbeing of Nigerians at all times.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.