PDP chieftain lauds Okowa for rehabilitating Warri-Benin road

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has commended Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for rehabilitating Benin-Sapele-Warri road and other federal roads.

Onuesoke, in a statement yesterday said before the rehabilitation of the road, it was a nightmare to commuters, who spent hours manoeuvring through the bad spots or going through alternative routes.

The PDP chieftain noted that commuters can now heave a sigh of relief with the completion of the rehabilitation in compliance with the directive of the state governor that the contractor should accelerate the work to alleviate the sufferings of motorists.

He maintained that Delta government’s rehabilitation of the road and other federal roads demonstrates the fact that Mr. Governor is committed to the well-being of the people.

“For the fact that he did not wait for the Federal Government to fix the road, has shown he is truly a leader that is deeply touched by the plight of his people. No doubt, the people of Delta State appreciate his timely intervention in fixing the Warri/Sapele/Benin Road. Posterity would definitely speak good of him,” Onuesoke stated.

The PDP chieftain, however, appealed to the Federal Government to fast-track the reimbursement of Delta State on the expenses incurred on the rehabilitation of the road and other federal roads so as to spur the governor to do more when the need arises in future.

Vanguard