PDP, Atiku will fail again at Supreme Court, says BMO

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) says the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, rejecting the election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Supreme Court would fail.

BMO in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju in Abuja on Thursday described PDP’s appeal as an exercise in futility.

Akinsiju added that the appeal would only re-emphasise the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) which ruled that the petition was futile and had no substance.

The organization’s chairman, who said that PDP and Atiku either did not read or understand the judgement of the tribunal, said that the judgement was quite clear and unequivocal about Atiku’s empty petition.

He said that if they had thoroughly digested the judgement they would not have wasted their resources on filing an appeal.

“It was one of the very few times that five justices would sit to deliver judgment and be unanimous in their decision.

“This was so because there could not have been any other decision contrary to what they held: Atiku’s case was a no-brainer, and lacked any substance.

“On facts and evidence, they failed, on technicalities and irregularities, they failed as well.

“The Justices may not have said so, out of respect for the institution of the courts and our democracy, but certainly they must have known that the petition was a waste of time. Any reasonable person would know that.

“The petition was bound to fail – in whatever direction it took. And it will fail again,” he said.

Akinsiju said that Atiku’s appeal was to satisfy the pressure of marabouts who had deceived him into believing that he stood a chance at the poll and in the courts.

“What the Supreme Court will do is put a final nail in the coffin where PDP and Atiku’s petition lies. We strongly believe the Supreme Court would do nothing less than striking out the appeal of the PDP,” he said.

Vanguard