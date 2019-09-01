PATHETIC! 94-yr-old pensioner, Ugo, begs Buhari for pension 

•Asks: ‘Is it because I didn’t steal in govt?’

A 94-year-old retired Deputy Permanent Secretary, Mr. Nweke Ugo, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, to resume the payment of his pension.

Ugo, who is being owed 18 months areas, said he solely depended on the pension for survival until it was stopped without reasons.

The nonagenarian with pension number 63910, worked at the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Agriculture before he retired in 1967 as Deputy Permanent Secretary.

The retiree, who is a lawyer, was on a monthly pension of N22, 000 until it was stopped last year.

A visit to his Lagos residence by Sunday Vanguard revealed that the senior citizen needs the pension to survive as his alternative source of livelihood no longer yields funds.

Ugo, who presently lives at the mercy of handouts from a few well-wishers, would be clocking 94 next Tuesday without hope of where his meal for the day would come from.

However, the retiree said: “Some people in government do not do perform their duties. That is the reason they can’t pay my pension. I want them to pay my pension. I served the government in my time and I never took bribes. I can mention those, who took bribes during our time in government including ministers. I was a scholarship officer and would have been a millionaire if I took bribes. A multinational company that is still operating in Nigeria wanted to bribe me in 1958 but I refused. The company wanted me to give them the new rate for importation of cars which was classified information at the time but I refused. They said they would pay money into any account I wanted abroad but I refused. Why is the government treating me like this? Am I the only pensioner? This is wickedness. The government is not fair to me. If I had behaved like others who stole money, I will not bother about the pension. What is pension? How much are they even paying me? They are paying me N22,000. They are paying me peanuts. What they are doing, we did not do it in our days. If they don’t pay me now, is it when I die that they would pay Nora, his wife? Who is Nora to them?” How many times would they verify me? “

Pensioners are suffering

In an earlier interview, he narrated his experience with PTAD to Sunday Vanguard, saying the agency cared less about his plight.

He said: “I called the pension office in Abuja recently about my pension but was told that I should get someone to introduce me. My pension number is 63910. I know that there is an Igbo woman at the head of the Pension office. She was campaigning with Buhari while pensioners are suffering. Why didn’t she do her work? The situation reminds me of what Archbishop Taylor told me in Congo. I was there for a conference and he asked why Nigerians were always going for conferences instead of staying back to do their work. He said Nigeria should be built on hard work, not conferences. That was in 1961.

I want the HOS, Minister of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources and Ministry of Education where I stayed for a long time to make sure that I start receiving my pension again.

Old pension

“Chief Okoli assists me. Sometimes, he gives me money and even assists my wife. He brings papers to me to read. This property belongs to me. I used to collect rent but my tenant locked the place for over one year and I am losing money. If I had that money, I would not be bothering myself about pension because I believe Christ would settle everything one day. With what is happening, I always ask myself if we still live in the same Nigeria I grew up in and worked in the civil service. I have attended many verification exercises. The last one I attended was in July last year. I am still receiving the old pension which predated the increment done by Obasanjo.

When my wife called Abuja, they said she should go to the last office where I served to bring a letter of recognition. They said they needed the letter to start paying me again. How can I do that?”