Pastor dies of starvation while observing 30 days fast

A Zambian pastor identified as Brighton Samajomba has reportedly died of starvation 10 days before the end of his annual 30-day fasting programme.

Samajomba, 37, of “Heaven Is My Home” in Solwezi, Northwest area of Zambia, was reportedly found dead by his wife in the early hours of the 20th day of his 30-day fasting programme of standing in the gap for his family and church members.

Samajomba’s death was confirmed by his brother Reagan Samajomba in Solwezi on Wednesday.

Reagan said the deceased Samjomba who led a lifestyle of taking on many days of prayer and fasting programmes, started his annual fasting programme on 8th of August with a view to pray for his family and church members who he wanted to remain united.

He told The Zambian Sun that, Pastor Samanjomba took on many other yearly 90 days fasting programmes during which he only had a single meal in the evening each August.

“I would say he died in the early hours, because my sister and his wife were there and took turns to check on him, and then it was time for my in law to check on him, she was with him according to her till mid night,

“Then she decided to rest, when she woke up, they had a tendency of sharing dreams with each other as partners. So she dreamt of something and wanted to tell the husband.

“But as she tried to shake him up, he was not responding and so he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The only consolation that we have as a family is the way he died because he was in the closet with the Lord,” Reagan said.(NAN)

Vanguard