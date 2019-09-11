Pardon C preaches against xenophobia in new video, ‘One Africa’

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigerian musician, Pardon C has released his latest musical project titled ‘One Africa (Stop Xenophobia)’, produced by Stunna Beats and Mixed by Swags mix.

Pardon C’s new release, ‘One Africa’ addresses the recent xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa. The multiple award-winning singer, through the song, expressed deep sympathy for victims of the violence and attacks in the country.

He advises Africans in general to embrace one another in love, re-echoing that the continent is blessed with natural resources and expertise that will take it to greater height. ‘Say no to xenophobia, Africa please stop crying, it’s going to be alright,’ Pardon C sings and stressed why Africans should live in love, peace and one accord.

The new song, ‘One Africa’ precedes Pardon C’s forthcoming Australian tour, scheduled to start on September 27 in Canberra, the capital of the sovereign country. The electrifying performer will perform in six (6) cities of the country, including; Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and round off the tour in Adelaide on October 12, where he’d be thrilling at Nigerian independence after party.

“Aside my love for Australia, I’m happy to be embarking on the tour to the country this time that we have unpalatable news about Africa. I’m not using the tour as an avenue to sell myself or expose my music to wider audience alone, but to let the world know that Africa is great and we are doing great things. I’ll do my part to change the bad narratives people have about Africa and her people. We are good people,” Pardon C said while commenting on his impending tour put together by Vybz entertainment.

Speaking on the recent Xenophobic attacks in South Africa, Pardon C said; “If I tell you I’m not very sad about the news, I’ll be lying. This is sad, we are all Africans, brothers and sisters, we shouldn’t be fighting or attacking ourselves. I know the South African government will do the needful to totally curb xenophobia in their country. Only love can move Africa forward, and we all need to start embracing ourselves in love.”

Pardon C has always been using his music to preach hope, and reassurance for Africans and Nigerians in particular, he believes Africa has all it takes to eradicate poverty, violence, corruption and bad economy, which are the challenges its faced with. The music video of ‘One Africa (Stop Xenophobia), was directed by TCO videos.

Vanguard