Pantoranking to lead other stars at Dripcity one year anniversary

On 1:31 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby

By Chris Onuoha

It’s been a year since the biggest pool party in Abuja came on the scene and for its 1st year anniversary, Dripcity_lifestyle is set to make a big splash!

The scene will be set at Sandralia Hotel, Solomon Lar Way, Utako, Abuja. A venue notorious for having more wet damsels per gallon than on any other poolside settings.

This event promises to be an occasion for the most eligible bachelors to kick back(strokes) in their drip while enjoying a scenery with Abuja’s hottest females [bikini style] looking to cool off as the sun sets over the city. A picturesque view you definitely don’t want to miss out on.

It also features guest star Patoranking and an impressive roster of DJs, including DJ Consequence x alatika, Dj Prince, DJ Whales, DJ Romie, DJ Crown, DJ Xmix, Host. Jimmie, Mc Fish,jerry Shaffer, the body rocker himself our very own Jake Gbama and many more.

