P-Harcourt refinery to commence total rehabilitation of facility

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Management of Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC, has announced plans to commence total rehabilitation of its facility to meet international standard and the need of the nation.

PHRC also promised its host communities that it would involve them in the rehabilitation process when it commences.

The Managing Director of Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC, Engr. Abba, disclosed this during the graduation of the 3rd batch of PHRC Sponsored Youth Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme, YESAP, for youths of its host communities. Bukar stated that the planned rehabilitation would enable the refinery function optimally.

He said: “I wish to assure you that the Host communities will be carried along as we progress with the different phases of our planned rehabilitation. We would ensure that what is due to the community gets to them and that those who have skills use the opportunity as a springboard to launch their careers.”

Bukar said over 80 youths from its host communities were trained in different skills, adding that it is making efforts to sustain the peace it has enjoyed in the area of its operations.

Vanguard