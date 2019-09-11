Oyetola will surprise you, APC tells PDP

By Shina Abubakar

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has told the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olasoji Adagunodo that he and his party would be amazed by what Governor Gboyega Oyetola will achieve in the next two years.

The party said it would delighted when the PDP is shocked and taken aback by the achievement of the governor.

The APC in a statement signed by its Director of Publicity in reaction to the PDP’s criticism of Oyetola’s administration said the PDP chair is goofed to think the feat achieved in Lagos state cannot be repeated here.

“Chairman Adagunodo was naive to think that what was and continues to be done in Lagos cannot be achieved in Osun”.

“It is a pity Adagunodo cannot understand that continuity is already in progress in Osun and this is early success for governor Oyetola who only now has to follow through on Aregbesola’s achievements to sustain the momentum of project delivery that is life changing for the people of the state.”

“Governor Oyetola did not make the pledge like someone suffering from a pang of conscience, but he exuded the confidence of legitimacy as he celebrated the victory confirmed by the Supreme Court of the land.

“It is strange logic from the PDP Chairman to argue that ‘more than 70 percent of Osun electorate bluntly rejected Oyetola at the first ballot’, and yet the PDP still lost the election?

“We may further point out that if truly 70 percent of the electorate voted for the PDP at the governorship election, how come they lost so woefully at the state House of Assembly election? What figure analysis was he relying on?

“Did the PDP in defeat, lose its ability to fight, or isn’t it simply true that the party has a warped assessment of its popularity in Osun?

“This is the kind of brazenly false and misleading statements the PDP is notorious for making about Osun politics that the public has grown to become disdainful of, but the party is addicted to.

“Those who have the fairness of mind and judgement, know for sure that anytime, any day, since Aregbesola’s emergence in Osun politics, the PDP can never be a substitute for the APC in governance.

“That is because, in practical terms, there is no comparison whatsoever between the two. The difference is as clear as daylight from darkness.

“So, Adagunodo should please be silent for now and observe how Governor Oyetola will prove him and the PDP wrong on expectations”, the party stated.