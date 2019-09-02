Our train services now qualitative to serve Nigerians better – NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Lagos District, on Monday described its Mass Transit Train Services (MTTS) from Lagos to Ogun and Lagos to Kano as quality service-driven, not quantity.

Mr Jerry Oche, the Lagos District Railway Manager (RDM), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He noted that the district had reduced the number of trains, in its bid to offer qualitative service to its teeming commuters.

“We want more people to patronise train services though we are not an NGO; we run trains to help serve Nigerians, so, we should not be running at a loss.

“Now that we are back, we will advise everybody to come and we promise better services compared to what it used to be.

“We have actually reduced the number of trains because we want to be efficient. It is not about quantity now, we are talking about quality,’’ Oche said.

He said that the district had concentrated on the Lagos-Ogun Mass Transit Train Service and had improved the service.

According to him, the long haul of the district from Lagos to Kano had a setback because of an accident that occurred at Minna recently.

He, however, said that the NRC teams were working to restore the line and train services.

“We don’t run a train from Lagos to Ibadan; we run a long haul Lagos-Kano, which takes care of Lagos-Ibadan-bound commuters but with the accident at Minna, this had been affected,’’ Oche said.

