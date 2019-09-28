….says Organisation has given over $100,000 grants to leaders of CSOs in one year

The Country Director of Rise Up in Nigeria, Mrs. Theresa Effa has said that the organizations Gender Equity Initiative, GEI, was strictly to empower and improve the lives of Nigerian women and girls challenged by gender inequality occasioned by cultural and religious beliefs.

To this end, the organization has doled out $100,000 grants to leaders of civil society organizations in Nigeria in the last one year to push for government-friendly policies that will impact positively on the lives of women in their localities.

Rise Up is an international organization that activates women and girls to transform their lives, families and communities for a more just and equitable world through investment in local solutions, strengthening leadership, and building movements. Since 2009, Rise Up’s powerful network of over 500 leaders has directly benefited 7 million girls, youth, and women, advocating for over 100 laws and policies impacting 115 million people in Africa, Latin America among others.

Gender inequality has continued to hamper progress in communities across Nigeria. This is not unconnected with the fact that different cultures and beliefs have made most Nigerian women and girls being considered as subordinate to their male counterparts. This is also evidenced in the number of out of school children in Nigeria where 60 per cent of the 10.05 million children out of school are girls according to the 2017 Multiple Indicator Survey, MICs.

Disclosing these at the just –concluded One –Day Workshop on “Advocacy Strategy Review and Report Writing” in Lagos, the Country Director who expressed confidence in the project executed by the beneficiaries of the grants so far, recalled that Rise Up for women and girls in Nigeria with the implementation of Champions for Change Initiative in 2013 and began implementation of GEI in 2017.

Giving insight into the grants, she said the prgramme started with 20 civil society leaders who are already implementing gender equity. “We trained and build their skills in terms of leadership and then give them grants to go and implement gender based activities within their locality. The grants usually range from $10,000 dollars to 20,000 to implement within one year.”

Effa explained that the grants are strictly for the implementation of advocacy and policy-related activities to change systems that would influence activities or sustain activities that would drive issues around gender, adding that, it could be on an increase opportunity for women and girls for instance issues around education, waivers or scholarship for women.

“In the past one year, we have trained 20 civil society leaders and out of that 20, we have 10 of them implementing different projects, in different states”

She explained that the workshop was to review what the grantees have done with the grants in the last 11 months of the implementation of their projects as well as build their skills in grant and report writing as most of the civil society organizations do so much work but lack the capacity to document or write a report to reflect their successes.

On the journey so far, she said they have been able to influence a lot of changes particularly for those working in Lagos and Abuja. We have given about $100,000 dollars within the last one year and we intend to do more with our new partners.”

Speaking one of the beneficiaries of the grants and Programme Coordinator, NENIS Foundation, Engr. Oduwa Agboneni said her advocacy project was to implement the technology traits subjects approved by the Nigerian Education Research and Development Council in 2013 which says that technology traits subjects should be taught in secondary schools

“ We have been on the project since last year. We are now at the monitoring stage. We were given $10,000 dollars for the project. I am grateful for the opportunity to have the grant to carry out this project because of the grant has helped us to carry out all our sensitization activities on why students should see it as a necessity to study these technology traits subjects.”

Another beneficiary from Project Alert, Mrs Nsini Udonta said their advocacy project was on the implementation of the domestic violence law of Lagos State, adding that the grant has been able to enable them to get the commitment of the Retired Chief Judge Honourable Okpeyemi Oke to set up a desk for filing domestic violence cases as well as the issue of unified procedure for filing a restraining order.

She noted that the project took them all around the 14 area commands in Lags to sensitise the Police Force in Lagos on the roles of the police officers in cases of domestic and sexual violence against women and what the Lagos Law says about them.

