Osun community urges Oyetola to wade into communal clash

By Gabriel Olawale

OSOGBO—THE Moro community in Ife North Central Local Government Area, Osun State, have urged Governor Gboyega Oyetola to wade into another communal clash brewing between Yakooyo and Moro communities in the state.

Speaking through its President of Moro Progressive Union, Femi Ojedele said that some evil elements are trying to pervert community history to favour their selfish interest.

Ojedele said that attempts to claim ownership of Origbo Anglican Grammar School by Yakooyo community will not be entertained by the people of Moro adding that “the venue slated on the invitation card, for the presentation of staff of office to Oba Meshach Oyewole Oyediran, the Olulamokun of Yakooyo, belongs to Moro, not Yakooyo.”

The statement reads: “The coronation and presentation of Staff of Office to any Oba in Yoruba land takes place on their land and not on another town’s land. To avert another bloodshed and destruction of property, the end of which may be very difficult to predict, we respectfully and with all sense of humility appeal to Your Excellency, Sir, to use your good offices to instruct Yakooyo Citizens to change the venue of the event to their domain for peace to reign.

“I wish to recall and remind you that on 16th March 2019 there was a communal clash or disturbance between Moro and Yakooyo communities which was organized, masterminded and executed during which there was wanton destruction of life and property of Moro Community citizens.

“I wish to state categorically that Mr. Olufemi Folorunso was murdered along with several Moro sons and daughters that received various bullets injuries and were hospitalized for months. There was no reprisal or retaliation by Moro Community members because we are peace lovers and law-abiding citizens.

“I wish to intimate you that the purpose of the name of the venue of the event is another ploy or means to cause communal clash again. This is the beginning of carnage on Moro sons and daughters intentionally organized by the only retired Army General who has determined to wreak havoc on his maternal side.”