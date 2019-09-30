By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Speaker of the Osun state House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye on Monday disclosed that the house would not hesitate to deal with any person appointed as commissioner that attempts to undermine the constitutional responsibility of the lawmakers.

He said the house is vested with some authority by the Constitution which some of the commissioner-nominees might want to undermine after they might have been confirmed and appointed, saying he would not condone such act.

Speaking prior to the screening exercise of the list of nominees sent to the Assembly at the plenary session, he insisted that nominees must affirm to the ownership of the curriculum vitae and credentials to absolve the house of any litigation that might likely emanate from such credentials.

He adds, “I want to inform you that the Osun House of Assembly would not take it lightly with anyone of you that tried to undermine the constitutional responsibility of members”.

“The house is by constitution confide with some responsibilities which it would not trade for anything, hence, I will not hesitate to lead the fight against any commissioner that tries to undermine our powers as lawmakers”.

The speaker also disclosed that no nominee would be allowed to take a bow and go as the Assembly members have agreed to ensure that they are thoroughly screened.

“During our executive session, we all agreed that screening exercise is not a tea-party and we are in high spirit for the exercise and ensure that it is diligently done in the interest of the people of the state”, added.

Responding to questions from the lawmaker representing Ilesa-West State Constituency, Wale Adedoyin during her screening exercise, President, Nigeria Guild of Editors, Funke Egbemode said it is needless to tag media as an enemy of government rather, the two should complement each other in the bid to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

She said public officers need to be proactive by providing necessary information to the media rather allowing the opposition seized the narratives and forced government to be reacting.

“It is unfortunate that the government sees media as enemies, what we should do first is to establish a relationship with the media. Because what causes a problem between government and journalist is mutual distrust. Government should tell its story first and should not allow the opposition to seize the narrative and forcing government to be reacting”, she said.

Also, a former member of the House of Assembly, Folorunsho Oladoyin said teachers should be subjected to certification test every five years to ascertain their level of competence.

“I believe teachers in public schools should be undergoing certification test every five years to know their level of competence. Some of them, I am sure, would not pass the same examination they administer to students”, he said.

Other Nominees screened include; Felix Ibitoye, Nathaniel Agunbiade, Sola Oladepo, Remi Omowaye, Ogunfolaju Olusola, and Adebisi Obawale.