Osun APC, PDP trade words over World Bank performance rating

By Shina Abubakar – Osun State

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State were involved in a war of words over the integrity performance ratings of the state government by the World Bank.

The state government had claimed that the global body rated its performance in project implementation as the best across the country.

Meanwhile, the ruling party, through its Director of Publicity, Kunle Oyatomi challenged the PDP in the state to disprove the rating.

It said the opposition party had criticized the administration for lack of performance contrary to the rating of the World Bank.

The statement reads “Nothing can be more dishonourable than the recklessness with which the PDP had been spreading outright falsehood and misleading propaganda against the APC government in the last eight years.

“So pervasive had been the PDP propaganda and lies that it virtually created a negative impression across the country that Osun was being plundered and misgoverned by the APC”.

“Today, however, to the utter shame and disgrace of the PDP, the World Bank has declared Osun the best-performing state in Nigeria on rural access and mobility projects”.

However, the PDP, in a statement issued by its Chairman, Soji Adagunodo doubted the credibility of the ratings, saying a performing government does not need to seek rating from a body that does not feel the flight of the residents of the state.

The fact that Governor Oyetola took such steps and went the whole hog to give himself and his team the undeserved ratings is an indication that he is aware of his monumental failure.”

He stressed further that “despite being in government, they remained unpopular on a daily basis.”

“The strange World Back officials whose real identities are even shrouded in secrecy and fraudulent in details cannot tell us how good or bad the performance of a government is than the people who have been impoverished by the APC maladministration.”

“If Oyetola wants to be genuinely rated, he should sample peoples opinions from Igbona and Oja’ba Markets in Osogbo, Owode and Oja Timi markets in Ede, Akinola market in Ife North, Oja Titun in Ile-Ife, Atakumosa market in ilesa ,Olufi market in Gbongan , Obada market in Odeomu, Owode market in Apomu , Odo ori market in iwo, Olobu market in ilobu , Olufon market in ifon , Alara market in Ara , Alamisi and Monday markets in ikirun. These are the authentic people that accurately rate your performance”.

The PDP further said “the various abandoned projects that littered the state with billions of naira making their way into private pockets are there for people to see”

However, the APC urged the PDP to desist from spreading falsehood against the administration except it has documented to disprove the world Bank rating.

But the PDP opined that “all that APC and governor Oyetola is doing is to embark on propaganda in his latest efforts to disabuse the minds of the people against the inhuman treatment being meted out to Osun people.”

It then counseled governor Oyetola to face real governance with a view to delivering dividends of democracy to the people rather than engaging in propaganda as the people would not fall for such tricks.