Osinbajo’s ordeal with the Presidency, not our Concern – Senate

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate, Tuesday distanced itself from the seeming political imbroglio between the Presidency and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, saying that the issue was not its concern.

The Senate also said that it was not bothered about what was going on at the Presidency, just as it said that the President has the prerogative to assign duties to all those who work with him in the Executive.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had recently replaced the Economic Management Team (EMT) headed by the Vice President with an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) under the chairmanship of Prof. Doyin Salami.

He was also said to have been stripped of some government agencies and parastatals that were hitherto under his supervision as well as having a running battle with some persons in the Presidency.

Answering questions from Journalists yesterday, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti South who noted that the Senate has no hands in the unfolding scenario, said, “The Senate is not involved with that and we are not concerned about what happens in the executive. things that are happening with the Executive. I am speaking for the Senate.

“I do not speak for the Executive and I do not want to concern myself with the issue of the Vice President or the Executive, it is not our business, That is the executive arm of government and we do not interfere. Why do we have to do that?

“It is not our concern, why do you want drag me into something that does not really concern me and that does not concern the Senate.

“So, we are not bordered about that and we are not concerned.”

“I am not aware of any role constitutionally assigned to the Vice President has been taken away from him. Nothing like that has happened. Constitutional, assigned duties remain the same. Get it right, The President has the prerogative to assign duties to all those who work with him in the executive.

“He has the constitutional power, he can call the minister of works and say okay go tomorrow, Finance go to labour. The Senate will not inquire into that because that is his duties.

“He can say my Vice President, I give you these additional responsibilities where is the power of the senate to investigate that. We do not have the power of course that will warrant the intervention of the Senate. That has never happened, and that has not happened.

“I do not think that will happen, even judiciary will have a role to play in that as well, not only the legislature, only where the constitution is seen to have been violated.

“I do not think we have any cause to be discussing that, because that itself has not happened. So we are not bothered about that and we are not concerned. I want to tell you that at this moment, we are not investigating it.”

