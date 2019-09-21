Osinbajo urge states to partner FG over investment

BY: Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (GCON) has said that it was important for any state that wants to attract investment must partner the Federal government in providing some infrastructure that makes easier for businesses to come.

Osinbajo who made the assertion on Saturday while commissioning the Kings Flour Mill at Mkpok/Okat community in Onna local government area of Akwa Ibom State as part of activities marking the 32nd anniversary of the state creation.

Osinbajo who also commissioned Plywood Factory and digitized Power substation at Awa and Ekim, in Onna and Mkpat Enin local government areas respectively congratulated governor Udom Emmanuel for partnering with the federal government by providing the first-class infrastructure including Roads that could attract businesses into the state.

Osinbajo described as fantastic, the Flour Mill plant which has the capacity to produce about 500 tonnes of flour per day and employ over 1500 young people directly.

Osinbajo words, “The government of President Muhammadu Buhari has spent a lot of time and resources and energy in propagating ease of doing business in Nigeria. I have the rare privilege of chairing the Presidential Enabling council on the ease of doing business.

“And one of the things we emphasized is that we want to attract investment to Nigeria. And how do we attract investment to Nigeria? If we want to attract investment in Nigeria we need power, we need infrastructure; we need the right environment to bring in investment.

” So it is important that any state government that wants to bring investment must join us, must also partner with Federal government in providing some infrastructure and in providing the means by which it Will is easier for businesses to come into Nigeria.

Also read:

“I want to congratulate Governor Udom Emmanuel for partnering with the federal government so effectively by providing the means by which those that want to do business can come here and by ensuring that infrastructure is first class.

“First we have here, very close-by, the Ibom power which I am told is able to provide all of the power that this plant and all of the others in this neighborhood

Earlier in his remarks, the state governor Mr Udom Emmanuel appreciated and thanked the Vice President for always honouring his invitation whenever called upon.

“And I really want to thank you for being here today. I thank you for redefining what politics should be in Nigeria Upon all odds you choose to be with me here today to commission this project. Trust me I don’t take this for granted.

“His Excellency is one of the promises of our campaign. We are trying to make governance touch the heart of the grassroots. That is all we are trying to do.

“We want to let people know that politics has moved from propaganda, mischief, blackmail, into development all over the world. The essence of the investment you are seeing here is just anchored on infrastructural development”.

Udom explained that the “Power- for- All” initiative which the Vice President also launched was aimed at ensuring that every part of the state has light by the end of 2021.

“We want by the end of 2021every single household in Akwa Ibom must have light.

As at today, we generate about 115megawatts of electricity. All the substations we are going to commission today will take care of

“There is no government on planet earth that does not subsidize one thing or the other. So if we subsidize electricity for our own people it will not be out of place. We want to set the pace for good governance”, he said.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Prince Ukpong Akpabio commended the host communities for their cooperation towards the completion of the projects

Vanguard