Osinbajo, Malami, Ahmed, others meet over $9.6bn judgement

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—VICE President Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting with the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National planning, Zainab Ahmed among others over the $9.6 billion judgement against Nigeria at the State House, Abuja.

The controversial $9.6 billion dollar judgment debt against Nigeria by a British court was over a botched gas contract.

The meeting started at the Vice President’s office around 1.30pm.

Those at the meeting include the Finance, Budget and National planning Minister, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Justice, Abubakar

Malami, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Silva.

Others are the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo, Group Managing Director of NNPC, Melee Kyari,

Also at the meeting are the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Vanguard