Breaking News
Translate

Oshoala grabs brace as Barcelona wins Atletico 6-1

On 2:12 amIn News, Sportsby

Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala grabbed a brace as Barcelona continued their rampant start to the Women’s Primera Division season by thrashing champions Atletico Madrid 6-1 on Saturday.

Asisat Oshoala
Asisat Oshoala

The Catalans had begun the campaign with a 9-1 thrashing of CD Tacon, the club absorbed by Real Madrid.

But they got off to a bad start in their second home game of the season when Amanda Sampedro put Atletico in front in the second minute.

Barca hit back quickly with a penalty from former Atletico player Jenni Hermoso and moved into a 4-1 lead at halftime with goals from Mariona Caldentey and Oshoala plus an own goal from Laia Aleixandri.

Oshoala struck again soon after the interval then Atletico were further embarrassed by a second own goal, by Silvia Meseguer, which completed the route.

Barcelona are top with seven points from three games, while Atletico have six points.

Vanguard Nigeria News.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.