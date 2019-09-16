Oscar 2020: Nigeria announces new selection committee

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has reconstituted a 12-man committee of Nollywood stakeholders, ahead of the 2020 Academy Awards, popularly called The Oscars.

Comprising old and young Nollywood stakeholders, the newly constituted Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee (NOSC) is headed by pioneer member, Chineze Anyaene as Chairman, with other members including, Mildred Okwo, Mahmood Ali-Balogun, Ngozi Okafor, Charles Novia, Abba Makama, Bruce Ayonote, Ramsey Nouah, Chioma Ude, Shaibu Husseini, Adetokunbo “DJ Tee” Odubawo and CJ Obasi.

“We dont take this for granted. We hope the committee fulfils its original mandate, which is to give a platform to credible Nigerian films to compete at the prestigious Academy Awards annually,” said NOSC chairman, Chineze Anyaene. “We couldn’t make any submissions in previous years due to unavailability of qualifying films, but things are looking hopeful… and we are actively working towards having an entry this year.”

Recall that Nigeria joined 82 other countries contesting the ‘Foreign Language’ diadem, now called ‘International Feature Film’ category, after an approval and subsequent inauguration of the NOSC in February 2014. However, Nollywood could not present any film for the Oscars as the few submissions did not meet basic criteria.

The ‘International Feature Film’ of the Oscars gives opportunity to Nigerian filmmakers living in Nigeria and Diaspora for a shot at the foremost creative industry award scheme globally.

Vanguard