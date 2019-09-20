Oscar 2020: Entries open to Nigerian filmmakers

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC) has called on Nigerian filmmakers to submit entries for the Best International Feature Film’ category of the 2020 Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, otherwise called The Oscars.

According to Committee, the film has to be 40 minutes, and produced outside the USA. Entries received will be scrutinized under the eligibility rules and the nominated film will represent Nigeria at the Academy Award 2020.

The NOSC urged Nollywood filmmakers to avail themselves the opportunity to participate in the Oscars by submitting their films latest September 20th, 2019.

The Committee also apologises for the late announcement which they said was due to delay in approval for the reconstituted 12-man committee by the Academy.

According to Chairman of the Committee, Chineze Anyaene, for a film to be eligible, it must have, among other criteria, been released in Nigeria between October 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019, and must have been exhibited in a commercial cinema theatre for at least seven days.

She added that criteria for selection include originality of story, good directing, acting, cinematography and sound, while the recording of the original dialogue track as well as the completed picture must be predominantly in a language or languages other than English.

The NOSC, in a statement, said that the competition which invites films of any genre is open to Nigerian filmmakers living in Nigeria or in the Diaspora.

Vanguard