Osagie Osarenz: I’m more than Wizkid’s ex-manager

By Tolulope Abereoje

Talent manager and brand influencer, Osagie Osarenz, has knocked a news report merely describing her as hip-hop star, Wizkid’s ex-manager.

Osagie who worked with Wizkid for five successful years before they parted ways, was in the news after revealing that she was assaulted by one Owolabi Bello Eletu around the Lekki axis of Lagos on Saturday and the headline of a certain publication described her as Wizkid’s ex-manager.

A post narrating the incident on her Instagram page reads:

“Yesterday, Saturday 21st September 2019, I experienced what so many women have been through, what we all pray never to encounter. Less than 3mins away from my street, this man Owolabi Bello Eletu (@owosaga07) suddenly stopped his car in front of me to speak to a pedestrian. Few seconds later, they were still talking and smiling. I honked, still no movement, brought my window down, beckoning on them to please move to the side so I could be on my way. The pedestrian ‘Mojeed’ responded. I wound my window back up and waited, still nothing. I got out of the car, to speak to the driver @owosaga07 since ‘Mojeed’ wasn’t helpful. As I got to him, upset obviously, I asked him to please move so we could go, he asked why I was in a hurry and told me he wasn’t going to move till he was done. I told them they were both acting stupid and like kids and I was ready to wait with them too. I went to my car and started my first ever IG Live. The driver, Owosaga, got out of the car, came to my car window, banging, insisting I repeated what I said to him, I wound down to tell him it was not serious, he noticed me recording, then boom! He punched me on my cheek, heavy blow, don’t know how I managed to fight him and ‘Mojeed’ off as they kept trying to get into my car, to pull me out and grab my phone. @osa_seven (urban artist and design consultant) showed up just before it got out of hand. All necessary reports have been filed, although he, @owosaga07 assured me that I couldn’t do anything about the situation or to him. He forced me to delete the photos on my phone but thankfully someone was able to save a bit of my IG live.

Reacting to the publication’s delineation in a tweet on Monday, she wrote:

“I’m so much more than Wizkid’s ex-manager. I wish you all would let it go and acknowledge my works please.”

