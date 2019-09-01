Operation Python Dance: Apologize to South-east govs now, Ohanaeze youths tells IPOB

By Nwafor Sunday

With the statement allegedly made by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, that South East governors colluded with soldiers and Federal government to carry out Operation Python Dance (Ekwu-Eke), in the region, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Sunday advised the group to apologise to all Igbo especially the governors of the region.

Disclosing this in a statement he sent to Vanguard, Mazi okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, said that the resolution of South-East governors, yesterday has put to rest the hatred most Igbo have for them over their alleged involvement in the operation

South East Governors yesterday denied any complicity in the activities of Army’s Operation Python Dance in the geopolitical zone.

It was alleged that the operation led to the killing of members of the proscribed group at Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State, home of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on September 2017.

“But with their statement (South-East Govs) yesterday, they have been cleared and vindicated”, Isiguzoro said.

However, Isiguzoro commended the south-east governors for banning herdsmen, cattle movement among communities.

His words, “ Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide described as timely the resolutions of the expanded meeting of South East Governors, Security Agents and Stakeholders in Enugu over the weekend.

“It will solve the issue of insecurity brewing from suspected activities of herdsmen and checkmating other forms of criminalities being perpetuated under the guise of Cattle movement from one Community to another, which mostly has resulted to the destruction of farm crops, raping Igbo mothers and daughters, kidnapping and other nefarious activities.

“We Urge Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria to educate their members of the consequences and implications of being caught, Igbo youths will deal with anyone caught flouting our governors rules. We urge our Youths to handover to security agents any pastoralists caught.

“South East Governors had been absolved and vindicated of any involvement in the last operation Python Dance by the security agents.

“Their resolution has put to an end the suspicion brewing in some quarters over their alleged involvement in the operation.

“Now our governors are cleared and vindicated, IPOB should openly or secretly apologize to the South East Governors and change tactics in their modus operandi for peaceful co existence.

“We equally Urge the newly inaugurated South East Security Committee led by Maj. Gen Abel Obi Umahi, to engage the existing neighborhood watch across 95 LGAs of South East and return the dreaded bakassi vigilante groups to compliment the effort of security agents who may compromise when dealing with issues bothering on Herdsmen/farmers clash because of tribal sentiments.

“We Urge the South East Governors to interface with President Muhammadu Buhari during their proposed Visit to him and Security chiefs on issues of his unfulfilled 2015 electoral promise of revamping the Enugu coal mine, the implementation of the approval of rehabilitation of some Federal Roads in the South East by the last Federal Executive Council, especially Expansion/dualization of Aba-ikot ekpene-Calabar Road,Abaomege/ Ugep road, Umuahia-ikot Expene Road, Owerri/Umuahia Express Road,Ideato/Okigwe Road, and speedy completion of Enugu pH Express Road(especially Aba-Ph axis), Completion of Onitsha/Enugu Express Road,2nd Niger Bridge, and issues uncleared on insecurity in the region.

“We will not entertain any flimsy excuse from Ministry of Aviation on the re-opening of Akanu ibiam Enugu Airport which is under renovation by December.

“We Urge the Hon Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika to upgrade the facilities in the Airport to meet up with the standard of international Airport with night landing facilities.

“It will be a legacy Project of President Muhammadu Buhari under his ministry to see that night activities resume in Enugu Airport during the re-opening of Enugu Airport by first week of December, so that international flights that uses night landing facilities can convey Igbo returning for Xmas vacation to connect to Enugu from any part of the World”.

Vanguard