…adds police ready to deal with looters of Amnesty tools in Kaiama

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Pressurised by ex-militants to include them in the Federal Government Amnesty Programme, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Professor Charles Dokubo, has said that only the Presidency can order the capturing of more delegates to existing 30,000 currently drawing monthly N65,000 stipends from the administration.

Similarly, Dokubo has made it clear that it is only the federal government that will also determine the exact terminal date of the PAP, since it was initially primed to end after three years.

The Presidential aide, who made this known in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja, also touched on the investigation into the looting and destruction of its office in Kaima, during which empowerment equipment worth billions of Naira were looted and the place vandalised by unknown persons a night to its inauguration by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Dokubo, the report turned in by the Panel he raised to probe the attack, is already with the Inspector-General of Police office, whose office is set to prosecute those indicted by the report.

Dokubo disclosed that the suspects would not escape sanctions, as the police had been furnished with the details of how the office was looted and vandalised on the eve of the inauguration of the place by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dokubo, who also shed light on the performance of the programme so far, indicated that no fewer than 3500 Niger Delta youths had been trained and 800 of them placed on jobs under his leadership. Stage set for US, Iran showdown at UN General Assembly

German shares almost unchanged at start of trading He pointed out that there had been a shift from mere training of ex-combatants to training and placement of the youths in the relevant field so as to reduce their dependence on the PAP, whose continuity, he said depended on the Presidency. Dokubo made it clear that it was not within his powers to decide when the PAP will end and whether new delegates could be added to the existing 30,000 members currently enjoying N65,000 monthly stipend. “I will not put any putative date for the termination of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, which was initially slated to last for three years when the programme was declared on June 25, 2009. What I can say is that it is the Presidency that can decide when the programme will end,” Dokubo said. Asked to explain why the number of the beneficiaries of the PAP has remained static at 30,000 despite deaths and graduation and the placement of others in jobs and businesses, the coordinator said he was also worried over the situation and was working round the clock to address it. The coordinator also said the office was looking at reports that some trainers connive with potential trainees and share the training funds all in a bid to make quick monetary gains. Dokubo denied reports in certain circles that students sponsored by the PAP for overseas studies were stranded due to non-payment of their school fees, saying that with regular remittances of monthly allocation by the Federal Government to the agency, it was impossible to make any student to suffer either at home or abroad. The presidential aide also spurned reports that ran away from the country with over N32 billion to stash away overseas, saying that he had never sighted such amount of money since he was born not to talk of counting it. Dokubo also denied being teleguided by the National Security Adviser, whom many believe was instrumental to his appointment, adding “the NSA does not teleguide me in running the PAP and that is the fact”. “All those who are spreading rumours and falsehood against me and the federal government because of the amnesty programme are doing so because they have failed to hijack the programme for their personal gains,” he said.

Vanguard News