Dayo Johnson – Akure

One of the five children of a woman set ablaze by her husband in Akure, the Ondo state capital over disagreement on proceed from a land sale has narrated how their mother was roasted alive by their father.

The woman, Dorcas Daniyan was set ablaze by her husband, a welder, Ojo Daniyan for allegedly refusing to part with the proceed of a land she sold.

Vanguard gathered that the couple living at lrese, in Akure metropolis had a disagreement over the sale of a land belonging to the wife and refused to hand over the money to the suspect.

According to a source, the deceased wife had collected a sum of N900, 000 from the sales of the land but refused to give the money to the suspect because alleged to be a spendthrift.

The deceased advised that the money should be used for a profitable business as against the decision of the suspect who wanted the whole money handed over to him to decide what to do with it.

Dorcas was said to have insisted that the husband should understand her point of view and allow the money to be spent judiciously instead of wasting it on unprofitable things.

The husband according to the source became infuriated by the refusal of the wife to hand over the proceedings of the land to him and he promised that she won’t live to spend the money.

Police lmage maker Femi Joseph said that the daughter of the deceased had narrated to police detectives how their father murdered their mother.

“One of the daughters has given statement to the police on how their father had a heated argument with their mother over proceed on a land.

“She said that their father bought petrol during the day and kept it inside the room.”

According to him, one of the children of the man stated that her father brought petrol to the house and ordered them out that he wanted to clean the room after their mother was fast asleep inside the room.

He noted that the suspect later sprayed the room where the victim slept with petrol at about 11 pm and set it on fire.

“It was one of the neighbours who noticed the fire outbreak while the woman was screaming for help while her husband did not call for help.

Joseph added that the suspects “daughter had made some statements that linked him to the crime”.

Eyewitness account had it that ” the suspect allowed his wife to go to bed and wet her with petrol and burn the woman, who later raised the alarm to attract help.

“It happened in the middle of the night and the woman was screaming inside the fire. Nobody could enter to save her the smoke was everywhere it was a terrible thing.

“When I came out, I saw her body badly burnt and she was calling for help while her husband took to his heels but the neighbours rushed her to hospital where she was later referred to Federal Medical Centre FMC, Owo.

“The woman eventually gave up a few days after she was admitted at the hospital, due to the degree of the burns

“The incident was reported at the police station while detectives from the state command swung into action and the suspect was apprehended”

According to the police spokesperson, Femi Joseph the deceased died at the FMC three days after the incident occurred.

Joseph added that the door of the room that was set ablazed was forced open and the woman who had already been burnt severely was brought out.

The incident was reported at the station by one Ajibade adding that “all circumstantial evidence confirmed that the suspect was involved in the arson.

The suspect according to him is presently helping the police and would soon be charged to court.

Meanwhile, the deceased younger sister Bosede Richards said her deceased sister had once reported the issue of the disagreement she had with her husband on the proceed.

Richards on behalf of the deceased family said that the killer husband should be brought to book and that justice should be done.

The deceased according to the family source has since been buried.

Vanguard News Nigeria.